Angled spray lance

Extra-long angled spray lance (about 1 m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas, e.g. roof gutters or vehicle underbodies. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Extra long angled lance (about 1 m)
  • Easy cleaning in hard to reach places, e.g. gutters or the underside of vehicles.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
High pressure - flat jet
  • Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 930 x 43 x 116
Videos
