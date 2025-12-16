DirtBlaster® Spray Wand

Replacement DirtBlaster® Spray Wand for Kärcher K 2 -K 5 electric pressure washers.

Replacement Dirtblaster® spray wand for Kärcher K 2 - K 5 electric pressure washers. This rotary spray wand uses patented technology to increase the effective pressure of your Kärcher electric pressure washer by up to 50%. Ideal for use on areas where intense cleaning is needed. Not for use on delicate surfaces. Compatible with K 2, K 3, K 4 and K 5 electric pressure washers only. NOT compatible with Kärcher K 1700 - K 2000 electric pressure washers or gas pressure washer. NOTE FOR OLDER PRESSURE WASHERS: If you wish to use this spray wand with a Karcher electric pressure washer purchased before 2010, you must also order "Adapter M" (part number 2.643-950.0).

Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
  • Effective removal even of stubborn dirt on delicate surfaces.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Targeted cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Bayonet connection
  • Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 450 x 41 x 41

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Moss