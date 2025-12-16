DirtBlaster® Spray Wand
Replacement DirtBlaster® Spray Wand for Kärcher K 2 -K 5 electric pressure washers.
Replacement Dirtblaster® spray wand for Kärcher K 2 - K 5 electric pressure washers. This rotary spray wand uses patented technology to increase the effective pressure of your Kärcher electric pressure washer by up to 50%. Ideal for use on areas where intense cleaning is needed. Not for use on delicate surfaces. Compatible with K 2, K 3, K 4 and K 5 electric pressure washers only. NOT compatible with Kärcher K 1700 - K 2000 electric pressure washers or gas pressure washer. NOTE FOR OLDER PRESSURE WASHERS: If you wish to use this spray wand with a Karcher electric pressure washer purchased before 2010, you must also order "Adapter M" (part number 2.643-950.0).
Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
- Effective removal even of stubborn dirt on delicate surfaces.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Targeted cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Bayonet connection
- Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|450 x 41 x 41
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Even stubborn dirt
- Garden and stone walls
- Moss