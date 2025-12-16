Replacement Dirtblaster® spray wand for Kärcher K 2 - K 5 electric pressure washers. This rotary spray wand uses patented technology to increase the effective pressure of your Kärcher electric pressure washer by up to 50%. Ideal for use on areas where intense cleaning is needed. Not for use on delicate surfaces. Compatible with K 2, K 3, K 4 and K 5 electric pressure washers only. NOT compatible with Kärcher K 1700 - K 2000 electric pressure washers or gas pressure washer. NOTE FOR OLDER PRESSURE WASHERS: If you wish to use this spray wand with a Karcher electric pressure washer purchased before 2010, you must also order "Adapter M" (part number 2.643-950.0).