Power supply for replacement PS2.1 *MX/

So that you can continue quickly with window cleaning: The replacement quick charger for the WV 6 battery powered window vacuum cleaner.

With the replacement quick charger the Kärcher WV 6 battery powered window vacuum cleaner can be charged in minimal time.

Features and benefits
Suitable for WV 6
  • The quick charger is a spare part for the WV 6.
Fast charging of the battery
  • The machine is ready for use again quickly.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Compatible machines