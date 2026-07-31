Power supply for replacement PS2.1 *MX/
So that you can continue quickly with window cleaning: The replacement quick charger for the WV 6 battery powered window vacuum cleaner.
With the replacement quick charger the Kärcher WV 6 battery powered window vacuum cleaner can be charged in minimal time.
Features and benefits
Suitable for WV 6
- The quick charger is a spare part for the WV 6.
Fast charging of the battery
- The machine is ready for use again quickly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black