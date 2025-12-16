WB 100 rotating wash brush

Rotating wash brush with joint for cleaning all smooth surfaces, e.g. paint, glass or plastic. 18° infinitely adjustable joint on handle for cleaning difficult to reach areas.

Rotating wash brush with joint ideal for cleaning all smooth surfaces, e.g. paint, glass or plastic. Wash brush with a host of practical features: rotating bristles with gentle cleaning action, 180° infinitely adjustable joint on handle for cleaning difficult to reach areas , infinitely adjustable speed and detergent dosing, easy to change brush attachment, outer protector ring for protection against scratches and union nut for secure gun connection. In brief: the ideal solution for smooth surfaces. The rotating wash brush is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Cleaning agent application
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Detergent dosing unit
  • Efficient cleaning agent use.
Rotating brush head
  • Gentle, soft and efficient cleaning.
Variable joint adjusts 180°
  • Easy cleaning in hard to reach places.
Rotating protector ring
  • Protects surfaces against scratches.
Soft brush head
  • Gentle and powerful cleaning for sensitive objects.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 270 x 155 x 160
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Conservatories
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Garage doors
  • Blinds/roller shutters
  • Privacy screen elements
  • Windowsills
  • Balcony claddings