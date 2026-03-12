XH 10 R, extension hose rubber
High-pressure rubber hose extension for greater flexibility. 10 m high-quality steel-braided rubber hose for excellent durability. Temperature: up to 80 °C. Pressure: up to 160 bar.
The 10-metre long rubber hose extension provides greater flexibility and increases the operating radius of the pressure washer. Simply connect between the device and the high-pressure hose to simplify your work immediately. The high-quality steel-braided rubber hose impresses with its robustness and guarantees excellent durability. The hose extension withstands pressures of up to 160 bar and is designed for temperatures of up to 80 °C. Of course, the extension hose can also be used with detergents. Compatible with all Kärcher K 2 to K 8 class pressure washers with screw connection. Not suitable for hose reel devices.
Features and benefits
10-m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Rubber hose with steel insert
- Extremely durable and high-quality.
Kink protection
- Protects hose from kinking.
Brass coupling
- Extremely durable and high-quality.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 110