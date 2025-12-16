RM 503 0,5l window cleaner concentrate *, 500ml

Window cleaner for streak-free cleaning of all waterproof, smooth surfaces such as glass, windows, mirrors, shower cabins, etc. Helps rain drain faster and delays resoiling.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Product
  • Streak-free cleaning
  • Pleasant, fresh aroma
  • Good wetting properties
  • Can also be used manually
  • Removes stubborn stains such as grease films, insects, finger marks and emissions
  • Dissolves limescale stains on shower cabins, mirrors and glass surfaces
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
RM 503 0,5l window cleaner concentrate *, 500ml
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Lattice windows
  • Mirrors
  • Glass tables
  • Glass shower cabins