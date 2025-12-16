RM 503 0,5l window cleaner concentrate *, 500ml
Window cleaner for streak-free cleaning of all waterproof, smooth surfaces such as glass, windows, mirrors, shower cabins, etc. Helps rain drain faster and delays resoiling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 65 x 210
Product
- Streak-free cleaning
- Pleasant, fresh aroma
- Good wetting properties
- Can also be used manually
- Removes stubborn stains such as grease films, insects, finger marks and emissions
- Dissolves limescale stains on shower cabins, mirrors and glass surfaces
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Lattice windows
- Mirrors
- Glass tables
- Glass shower cabins