The EDI 4 electric ice scraper finally puts an end to the strenuous task of scraping off the ice bit by bit. With its rotating disc and six sturdy plastic blades, the ice scraper removes even stubborn ice from car windscreens effortlessly in a single movement. If the EDI 4 is in standby mode, apply slight pressure from above to make the removal disc start rotating and the ice will come away as if by magic. Should the blades become worn, the removal disc can be replaced without any tools (disc is available as a replacement part). The modern and compact design of the ice scraper, along with the protective cover, make it easy to handle and store. One battery charge is sufficient for several applications. The integrated LED flashes when the device needs to be charged.