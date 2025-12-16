Electric ice scraper EDI 4
Removes even stubborn ice from car windscreens in a single movement: the EDI 4 electric ice scraper with rotating disc and six sturdy plastic blades.
The EDI 4 electric ice scraper finally puts an end to the strenuous task of scraping off the ice bit by bit. With its rotating disc and six sturdy plastic blades, the ice scraper removes even stubborn ice from car windscreens effortlessly in a single movement. If the EDI 4 is in standby mode, apply slight pressure from above to make the removal disc start rotating and the ice will come away as if by magic. Should the blades become worn, the removal disc can be replaced without any tools (disc is available as a replacement part). The modern and compact design of the ice scraper, along with the protective cover, make it easy to handle and store. One battery charge is sufficient for several applications. The integrated LED flashes when the device needs to be charged.
Features and benefits
Rotating disc with sturdy plastic bladesThe impact-resistant removal disc takes off even stubborn ice effortlessly.
Attachment change is possibleThe removal disc can be replaced quickly and easily without any tools.
Powerful lithium-ion cellsOne battery charge is sufficient for several applications.
Easy handling
- Applying slight pressure from above makes the removal disc start to rotate.
LED light display on the device
- The integrated LED flashes when the device needs to be charged.
Includes protective cover
- For reliable handling and storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery run time (min)
|15
|Battery charge time (h)
|3
|disc diameter (mm)
|100
|disc speed (rpm)
|500
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|133 x 124 x 110
Videos
Application areas
- Windscreens