The G 3200 Q was developed to offer strong cleaning performance that is both easy to use and store. This gas pressure washer delivers 3200 PSI of TruPRESSURE™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power. The G 3200 Q is powered by the performance driven Karcher KXS 196 cc engine which is backed by a 3 year limited warranty on the engine, pump, and frame. This was designed with the user in mind with features like one-half gallon removable detgent tank, four spray nozzles, oversized 12" Never-Flat tires for ease of maneuverability and transport, onboard accessory storage, and easy access to all hose connections. The rugged, all welded, steel frame with a removable storable handle for compact storage and allows for easy start up out of the box; no tools required for assembly and can be set up in five minutes. The frame design is Best In-Class for Maneuverability for Ergonomic Transporation as well as engineered with a low center of gravity for best in class stability. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.