Pressure washer G 3200 Q
The G 3200 Q offers excellent cleaning performance in a compact design that is both easy to use and store. Powered by a Kärcher KXS® engine, it delivers 3200 PSI of TruPRESSURE™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power.
The G 3200 Q was developed to offer strong cleaning performance that is both easy to use and store. This gas pressure washer delivers 3200 PSI of TruPRESSURE™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power. The G 3200 Q is powered by the performance driven Karcher KXS 196 cc engine which is backed by a 3 year limited warranty on the engine, pump, and frame. This was designed with the user in mind with features like one-half gallon removable detgent tank, four spray nozzles, oversized 12" Never-Flat tires for ease of maneuverability and transport, onboard accessory storage, and easy access to all hose connections. The rugged, all welded, steel frame with a removable storable handle for compact storage and allows for easy start up out of the box; no tools required for assembly and can be set up in five minutes. The frame design is Best In-Class for Maneuverability for Ergonomic Transporation as well as engineered with a low center of gravity for best in class stability. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (bar)
|220
|Flow rate (l/min)
|9.8
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Motor manufacturer
|Kärcher
|Motor type
|G200FA
|Displacement (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|35.5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|29
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|570 x 500 x 1000
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose: 7.62 m
- Spray gun with child safety lock
- Spray lance with Quick Connect adapter (zinc-coated)
- Integrated holder for hose, spray gun and spray lance
- Detergent hose: With filter
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter