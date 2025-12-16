the K 1 pressure washer is ideally suited to tackling occasional, small cleaning tasks around the house. It is ideal, for example, for cleaning garden furniture, bicycles and small patios. Using the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. Just right for occasional cleaning of light dirt. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. After cleaning, the high-pressure hose and spray lance can quickly and easily be stowed away by attaching them to the device. Thanks to its small and lightweight design, the K 1 is easy to carry and can be stowed even where space is limited.