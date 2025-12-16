Pressure washer K 1
The K 1 is the small and lightweight entry-level model pressure washer for occasional use. For example for cleaning garden furniture or small garden surfaces.
the K 1 pressure washer is ideally suited to tackling occasional, small cleaning tasks around the house. It is ideal, for example, for cleaning garden furniture, bicycles and small patios. Using the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. Just right for occasional cleaning of light dirt. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. After cleaning, the high-pressure hose and spray lance can quickly and easily be stowed away by attaching them to the device. Thanks to its small and lightweight design, the K 1 is easy to carry and can be stowed even where space is limited.
Features and benefits
Compact and lightweight deviceFor simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves. Can be carried with just one hand.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Quick Connect systemThe high-pressure hose can click in and out of the device quickly and conveniently.
Tidy storage
- The hose, spray lances and trigger gun can be stored neatly and compactly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 117
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 330
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|188 x 206 x 445
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: K 1 trigger gun
- Vario Power Jet
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Small cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles