Karcher's Performance Series K1800PS electric pressure washer was developed to offer high cleaning power and unparalleled ease of use. This electric power washer delivers 1800 psi of TruPressure™, ensuring you get a high level of cleaning power driven by a reliable universal motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, a large half gallon removable detergent tank and three spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, a professional grade spray gun and wand, as well as an integrated black aluminum frame make this high pressure washer highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K1800PS in five minutes or less! Backed by a two year bumper-to-bumper warranty with industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program, the K1800PS electric pressure washer is perfect for tackling typical outdoor cleaning tasks. Karcher electric models of pressure cleaners offer solid cleaning ability that is high on value and big on performance. Cleaner. Quicker.™ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov