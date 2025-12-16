Pressure washer K1800 Cube
The Performance Series K1800PS Cube™ offers high cleaning performance and unparalleled ease of use. This electric pressure washer delivers 1800 PSI of TruPressure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power.
Karcher's Performance Series K1800PS Cube™ electric pressure washer was developed to offer high cleaning power and unparalleled ease of use. This small pressure washer delivers 1800 psi of TruPressure™, ensuring you get a high level of cleaning power driven by a reliable universal motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, a removable detergent tank and three spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections, a professional grade spray gun and wand, as well as an integrated black aluminum handle which make this high pressure washer very durable. At less than 12 inches tall and 18 pounds, this power washer is easy to carry and fits compactly on a shelf for storage. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly. You can set up and start using the K1800PS Cube™ in five minutes or less! Backed by a two year bumper-to-bumper warranty with industry-leading Rapid Exchange Program, this compact pressure washer is perfect for tackling typical outdoor cleaning tasks. Karcher electric models of pressure cleaners offer solid cleaning ability that is high on value and big on performance. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Features and benefits
Compact design
- Takes up less storage space.
- Only 12 inches (30.5cm) tall.
- Weighs less than 20 pounds (9.1kg).
On/Off foot switch.
- Convenient operation.
- Easy to access.
Large integrated storage bin.
- Hassle-free storage of cord, hose and accessories.
- Drain holes prevent water from accumulating.
Onboard detergent tank.
- Clean more quickly with soap.
- Holds up to 0.3 gallons (1.14L) of detergent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (bar)
|124
|Flow rate (l/min)
|4.54
|Area performance (m²/h)
|17
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (A)
|13
|Detergent tank (l)
|1.2
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|23.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|383 x 319 x 299