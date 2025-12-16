Robot vacuum cleaner with wiping function RCV 3
The smart RCV 3 with precise LiDAR navigation and convenient app control cleans low-pile carpets and hard surfaces fully autonomously and systematically. Hard surfaces can also be wiped when wet.
More time for the enjoyable things in life: the smart RCV 3 cleaning robot takes over the floor cleaning. Once started, the RCV 3 robot systematically and independently cleans your hard floors and low-pile carpets. Dry dirt is reliably transported into the built-in waste container by the rotating brush, the side brush for the edges and the fan. Where needed, the RCV 3 doesn't just vacuum, but can also damp mop. As the battery capacity decreases, the RCV 3 can charge itself regularly and, after the work is done, it always returns to the charging station. Via the app, the RCV 3 is sent on an exploration tour and will automatically create a map of the rooms by detecting the surroundings (LiDAR). Individual cleaning parameters can be set for every room. For example, which rooms should be vacuumed, mopped or not cleaned. Additional sensors prevent the device from falling, for example, down stairs. For cleaning tasks, the RCV 3 can be conveniently started via the app, using a preset individual schedule or by pressing a button on the device. If the cleaning robot needs help, in many situations it will tell you via voice output.
Features and benefits
Wet moppingFor even better cleaning results, the RCV 3 can also damp mop. If needed, use the wiping unit with microfibre cloth, fill the fresh water tank and you are ready to go. The RCV 3 cleaning robot can either be used for dry cleaning only, for wet mopping only, or with both options together in the combined cleaning mode.
Precise navigationLiDAR sensors on the RCV 3 allow it to be very precise when recording the rooms and create detailed mapping for safe cleaning. With its fast and robust LiDAR navigation, the RCV 3 scans your rooms and thus has the best maps to navigate safely and reliably through rooms even in the dark.
Fall sensorsThe fall sensors reliably prevent the RCV 3 from falling down steps or drops. The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the controller receives a signal triggering the robot to turn around.
Data protection and updates
- As a manufacturer based in Germany, Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements in this regard are met.
- The entire data transfer between the Home Robots app on your smartphone and your robotic vacuum cleaner and mop runs via a cloud to servers located in Germany only.
- Regular updates improve and extend the performance of the robotic vacuum cleaner and app. This also means the security of the system is constantly updated to match current specifications.
Voice output
- Always well informed: the RCV 3 uses voice output to provide important information and share the current status.
- If the RCV 3 robotic vacuum cleaner needs help or a service, in many situations it will tell you via voice output.
Convenient app control with WLAN
- The app can be used to adapt many of the settings to match individual preferences.
- Using the app, you can configure the RCV 3 cleaning robot and control it from any location. Even if you're not at home.
- Information about the current device status and a display showing the current cleaning progress is available via the app.
Precise mapping with versatile customisation options
- The app can store multiple maps, e.g. for multiple floors.
- It is possible to define zones where you do not wish the robot to go and clean (e.g. cat scratcher, play areas in children's rooms or obstacles that the robot cannot bypass).
- Definition of selected areas which are to be cleaned multiple times, cleaned using an intensive cleaning mode or mopped with more water.
Adjustment of the cleaning parameters
- Definition of different cleaning parameters in the app, for individual areas of rooms (e.g. suction power or water volume, number of cleans per surface).
Timer program
- You can schedule cleaning times and create cleaning plans via the app.
- The RCV 3 independently starts cleaning journeys based on scheduled dates/times.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery charging time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|3.2
|Running time per charge (min)
|120
|Area performance (dependent on cleaning mode) (m²/h)
|85
|Waste container (ml)
|500
|2-in-1 waste container (ml)
|300
|2-in-1 fresh water tank (ml)
|170
|Suction Power (Pa)
|2500
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|67
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Robotic vacuum cleaner weight (incl. wiping unit and wiping cloth) (kg)
|3.7
|Weight, base station (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.9
|Robotic vacuum cleaner height (mm)
|94
|Robot diameter (mm)
|350
|Dimensions, charging station (L x W x H) (mm)
|80 x 150 x 102
Scope of supply
- Cleaning brush
- Side brush: 2 x
- Filter: 2 x
- Cleaning tool
- Wiping unit
- Wiping cloth: 2 x
- 2-in-1 waste container including fresh water tank
- Waste container
- Charging station
Equipment
- autonomous cleaning
- Fall sensors
- operation using app
- Connection via WLAN
- smart services/features in the app
- Voice output
- Laser navigation system (LiDAR)
- Timer program: several timers possible
- Cleaning modes: Dry cleaning/ Wet cleaning/ Combination cleaning (wet and dry)/ Automatic system/ Spot
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Low-pile carpets