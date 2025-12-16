Hose coupling set 1/2", 5/8" OPP
Connector set with 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" und 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" with Aqua Stop
The hose connection set simplifies connecting, disconnecting and repairing of watering systems. It includes 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" and 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" with Aqua Stop. The flexible connection system facilitates watering of small and large gardens and areas significantly as reliable tap adapters and hose connectors are the basis for a good watering system.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- Disconnecting of nozzles, spray guns, etc. without getting wet
Ergonomic design
- For convenient handling
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|61 x 36 x 36
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Trees
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment