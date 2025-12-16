Hose coupling set 1/2", 5/8" OPP

Connector set with 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" und 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" with Aqua Stop

The hose connection set simplifies connecting, disconnecting and repairing of watering systems. It includes 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" and 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" with Aqua Stop. The flexible connection system facilitates watering of small and large gardens and areas significantly as reliable tap adapters and hose connectors are the basis for a good watering system.

Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
  • Disconnecting of nozzles, spray guns, etc. without getting wet
Ergonomic design
  • For convenient handling
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″ / 5/8″
Colour Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 61 x 36 x 36
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Trees
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment