Hose set with Plus 1/2" multi-functional spray gun – 30 m

The ideal entry-level hose set including 30 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, the Plus multi-functional spray gun and other practical accessories.

This hose set contains everything required for a simple introduction to garden watering: The 30-metre 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, the Plus multi-functional spray gun with four spraying patterns, rotating comfort handle and membrane technology for drip-proof applications, a G3/4 tap adapter with G1/2 reducer and a universal hose connector and universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. The benefits are obvious: long service life and easy handling for first-class garden care.

Features and benefits
30 m 1/2" standard hose
  • The perfect entry-level set.
12-year guarantee
  • Extremely durable.
Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
  • Works with all well-known brands.
G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer
  • Suitable for all garden hoses.
Four selectable spraying patterns with locking function: Shower, flat stream, aerator jet, spray mist
  • The right spraying pattern for every application area.
Special membrane technology
  • For drip-proof use even when the spraying pattern changes or after the water cuts out.
Rotatable handle
  • Individual operability with trigger handle pointed forward or backwards.
Easy locking of the trigger handle
  • For convenient and continuous watering.
Soft plastic elements
  • For slip resistance, greater comfort and for protection against damage.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″
Hose length (m) 30
Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 3.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 290 x 290 x 165

Scope of supply

  • Universal hose connector: 1 Piece(s)
  • Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
  • G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: spray mist
  • Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
  • Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Hose set with Plus 1/2" multi-functional spray gun – 30 m
Hose set with Plus 1/2" multi-functional spray gun – 30 m
Hose set with Plus 1/2" multi-functional spray gun – 30 m
Hose set with Plus 1/2" multi-functional spray gun – 30 m
Hose set with Plus 1/2" multi-functional spray gun – 30 m
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment