Hose set with Plus 1/2" multi-functional spray gun – 30 m
The ideal entry-level hose set including 30 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, the Plus multi-functional spray gun and other practical accessories.
This hose set contains everything required for a simple introduction to garden watering: The 30-metre 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, the Plus multi-functional spray gun with four spraying patterns, rotating comfort handle and membrane technology for drip-proof applications, a G3/4 tap adapter with G1/2 reducer and a universal hose connector and universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. The benefits are obvious: long service life and easy handling for first-class garden care.
Features and benefits
30 m 1/2" standard hose
- The perfect entry-level set.
12-year guarantee
- Extremely durable.
Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
- Works with all well-known brands.
G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer
- Suitable for all garden hoses.
Four selectable spraying patterns with locking function: Shower, flat stream, aerator jet, spray mist
- The right spraying pattern for every application area.
Special membrane technology
- For drip-proof use even when the spraying pattern changes or after the water cuts out.
Rotatable handle
- Individual operability with trigger handle pointed forward or backwards.
Easy locking of the trigger handle
- For convenient and continuous watering.
Soft plastic elements
- For slip resistance, greater comfort and for protection against damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|30
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|3.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 290 x 165
Scope of supply
- Universal hose connector: 1 Piece(s)
- Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: spray mist
- Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment