Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 S
Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 S for watering medium-sized and large areas and gardens. Adjustable flow control (0-max.). Covers up to 320 m2.
Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 S for watering medium-sized and large areas and gardens. Maximum sprinkler coverage 320 m2. Innovative sprinkler with flow control from zero to maximum. The sprinkler is equipped with spikes which can be detached when needed. The new oscillating sprinklers from Kärcher are now even easier to use. They feature integrated SplashGuard protection for convenient positioning and alignment without getting wet. Kärcher sprinklers feature the tried and tested click system and are easy to connect to garden hoses. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Continuous reach adjustment
Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle
Adjustable width of spray
Splash guard
Specifications
Technical data
|Sprinkling area (2 bar)
|60 - 190 m² (2 bar)
|Sprinkling area (4 bar)
|100 - 320 m² (4 bar)
|Width of spray (2 bar) (m)
|12
|Width of spray (4 bar) (m)
|16
|Area coverage (2 bar) (m)
|5 - 16
|Area coverage (4 bar) (m)
|6 - 20
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|546 x 160 x 88
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Lawn
- Medium to large areas