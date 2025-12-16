The WD 1 Classic is powerful. The device delivers perfect cleaning performance with dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a robust 15-litre plastic container and a 5-metre cable, as well as a 1.8-metre-long suction hose with straight handle, clip-on floor nozzle, foam filter and fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also offers a blower function, which is very practical where vacuuming is difficult. Additionally, tubes and floor nozzles can be quickly and conveniently stored in place on the bumper. Above all, the device boasts a space-saving design, simple accessory storage and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for comfortable transport.