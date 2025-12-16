Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic *KNA
The entry-level wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic convinces users with a 15 l plastic container, 5 m cable, 1.8 m long suction hose and a blower function.
The WD 1 Classic is powerful. The device delivers perfect cleaning performance with dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a robust 15-litre plastic container and a 5-metre cable, as well as a 1.8-metre-long suction hose with straight handle, clip-on floor nozzle, foam filter and fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also offers a blower function, which is very practical where vacuuming is difficult. Additionally, tubes and floor nozzles can be quickly and conveniently stored in place on the bumper. Above all, the device boasts a space-saving design, simple accessory storage and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for comfortable transport.
Features and benefits
Practical accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|900
|Suction Power (W)
|160
|Vacuum ( )
|16
|Air flow ( )
|32
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Container Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|330 x 351 x 461
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 5.9 ft
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Dry vacuum nozzle: Can be switched for carpet and hard floors
- Crevice nozzle
Equipment
- Blower function
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Wheels
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room