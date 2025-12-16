Air Blower AB84
The AB 84 CUL air blower is a powerful mobile dehydration machine made for use after spray extraction cleaning. With its ergonomic handle and wheels it is easily transportable. The powerful air blower ensures a fast dehydration time. Useful in cleaning up water damage in buildings.
The AB 84 CUL air blower is a powerful mobile dehydration machine that features impact-proof plastic housing with integrated power cord storage and includes an ergonomic foldable upright handle and large transport wheels. Designed with a powerful radial fan for fast dehydration, and aerodynamic molded housing. Can be operated at three different speeds. A built-in carpet clip makes cleaning loosely laid carpets a breeze. The AB 84 CUL reduces drying time considerably.
Specifications
Technical data
|Speeds
|3
|Air flow rate (levels 1/2/3) (m³/min)
|56 / 70 / 84
|Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm)
|1200 / 1400 / 1600
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 700
|Cable length (m)
|7.6
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|480 x 400 x 950
Scope of supply
- Chassis
Equipment
- Protection class: II
- Sturdy plastic casing
- Handle: height adjustable
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Carpet clip