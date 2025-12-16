Air Blower AB84

The AB 84 CUL air blower is a powerful mobile dehydration machine made for use after spray extraction cleaning. With its ergonomic handle and wheels it is easily transportable. The powerful air blower ensures a fast dehydration time. Useful in cleaning up water damage in buildings.

The AB 84 CUL air blower is a powerful mobile dehydration machine that features impact-proof plastic housing with integrated power cord storage and includes an ergonomic foldable upright handle and large transport wheels. Designed with a powerful radial fan for fast dehydration, and aerodynamic molded housing. Can be operated at three different speeds. A built-in carpet clip makes cleaning loosely laid carpets a breeze. The AB 84 CUL reduces drying time considerably.

Specifications

Technical data

Speeds 3
Air flow rate (levels 1/2/3) (m³/min) 56 / 70 / 84
Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm) 1200 / 1400 / 1600
Rated input power (W) max. 700
Cable length (m) 7.6
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 17.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 480 x 400 x 950

Scope of supply

  • Chassis

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
  • Sturdy plastic casing
  • Handle: height adjustable
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Integrated power cable organiser
  • Carpet clip