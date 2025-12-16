Polishing machine BDP 51/1500 C

The BDP 51/1500 C burnisher provides power and versatility for buffing and polishing or scrubbing and stripping.

The Kärcher's BDP 51/1500 C burnisher provides power and versatility for buffing and polishing or scrubbing and stripping. This 1.75 HP single-speed, 1,500 RPM burnisher is built to endure the rigorous demand of commercial cleaning with rugged cast aluminum housings rather than poly or stamped frames, and durable, time-tested components. The 5” non-marking caster wheels make it easy to transport around the work site. The Kärcher BDP 51/1500 C features a quiet V-Belt drive, low profile design and adjustable handle.

Specifications

Technical data

Brush speed (rpm) 1500
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 47.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (in) 31 x 21.5 x 48
Cleaning agents