Scrubber dryers BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack
The BD 35/15 C Classic scrubber dryer is the perfect solution for small spaces by providing extraordinary versatility. Outstanding manoeuvrability and compactness make cleaning easy. An on-board battery charger ensures convenient recharge no matter where you are.
With BD 35/15 C's compact size and outstanding features, this machine offers exceptional flexibility, ease of use, and efficient cleaning capabilities. Equipped with a 35cm brush head, the BD 35/15 C delivers outstanding cleaning efficiency and manoeuvrability. Designed specifically for smaller spaces, the BD 35/15 C is perfect for navigating through tight corners and crowded furnished areas. With a height of 68cm, it fits under most tables and furniture. Another convenient feature of the BD 35/15 C is its on-board battery charger. This allows the operator to charge the machine at any location. The BD 35/15 C compact scrubber dryer is designed for durability and reliability. The robust design and high-quality components ensure a long service life even in demanding environments. The easily accessible design also makes routine maintenance and cleaning work easier, so that it can be carried out quickly and easily.
Features and benefits
On-board charger
- Wide-voltage charger for convenient charging anywhere
- Compatible with a wide voltage range
Compact dimensions
- Good manoeuvrability
- Easy to move away from the wall
- Easy handling
Optimum vacuuming
- The squeegee also reliably absorbs water in tight corners.
- Dries the floor immediately
Folding and adjustable handlebars
- Compact design, saves more space during storage
- Easy to transport, fits in most cars
- Ergonomically adjustable for different operator heights.
Adjustable water flow rate
- Maximum water flow of 1 l/min
- Adjustable depending on floor type and soiling
Easily accessible brush head
- No tools required to remove the brush
- Easy maintenance after work
Removable dirty water tank
- Simple maintenance
eco!efficiency mode
- Lower power consumption
- Lower noise level
- Extends working time by up to 25%
Improvement of water supply
- Complies with the EU standard
- More even water distribution improves cleaning performance
Display
- Display of error codes and status, facilitates servicing
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|350
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|470
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|max. 15 / max. 15
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 1400
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|700
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|12 / 38
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|nominal 10
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|25
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 0.95
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|54
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|830 x 500 x 680
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Transport wheels
Equipment
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
Videos
Application areas
- BSC
- Retail
- Hospitality
- ReCa
- Public service
- Healthcare
- Offices