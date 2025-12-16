Fitted with a side brush on the right, which extends the total working width to about 1,350 mm, this environmentally-friendly liquid gas ride-on combination machine B 300 R I LPG is ideal for deep and maintenance cleaning of large surfaces. The side brush – spring-mounted on the right side of the machine to prevent possible collision damage – enables cleaning right up to walls and edges. An extra large roller brush, a 300-litre water tank and a wide and curved squeegee enable time-saving and effective sweeping and scrub vacuuming in a single pass as well as an area performance of up to 16,550 m²/h. The waste can subsequently be disposed of very easily and conveniently for the operator due to high container emptying. And thanks to its solid steel frame, the B 300 R I LPG is also suitable for the toughest jobs.