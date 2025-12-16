Scrubber dryers B 80 W Bp (with AGM Battery, On-Board Charger, R75 Head)
Walk-behind scrubber drier (80 l) with traction drive. Ideal for 1,500-3,000 m². Configuration example with disc brushes with sweeping function and 75 cm working width.
B 80 W Bp scrubber drier for diverse battery types (24 V, 170-240 Ah). With brush head and disc brushes, fully automatic squeegee raising and lowering function, 75 cm working width, large LCD colour display, traction drive and KIK key system for protection against incorrect operation. Extra feature: eco!efficiency mode extends battery life, tank rinsing system for automatic cleaning of the dirty water tank without splash back as well as auto-fill function for convenient filling of the water tank. Tip: configuration example. This machine is available with a range of different equipment and features, e.g. different batteries, cable version, DOSE cleaning agent dosing system or with 55 cm working width.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (cm)
|75
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|40 / 40
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 255
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|120 - 230 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|400 - 1550
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|97
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1550 x 813 x 1143
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
Cleaning agents
ORDER NO.
9.512-885.0
DESCRIPTION
B 80 W BP, 21 gallon walk-behind scrubber with AGM Batteries, on-board charger, and R75 Brush Head
ORDER NO.
9.512-884.0
DESCRIPTION
B 80 W BP, 21 gallon walk-behind scrubber with AGM Batteries, on-board charger, and R65 Brush Head