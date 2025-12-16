Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Bp Classic
The battery powered BD 70/75 W Bp Classic is our latest right-sized 28-inch disc walk-behind floor scrubber with 20-gallon tank. Easy to operate and built for longevity.
The Kärcher BD 70/75 W Classic Bp is a cost-effective 28-inch walk-behind scrubber. Easy to operate controls allows for quick training and operation. Components exposed to intense wear are made of durable aluminium for longer life. The adjustable brush head provides 66-150 lbs. of down pressure. Available in both Wet and AGM battery options with shelf charger included. Both models are suitable for cleaning in industrial facilities, retail stores, municipalities, education and for cleaning buildings.
Features and benefits
Adjustable contact pressure
- Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed.
- For high scrubbing performance - even stubborn dirt is removed.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
- Can be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required.
- Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors.
- Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Efficient and powerful 300 W traction motor
- Helps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort.
- Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
- Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
- Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the Classic range
- Outstanding value for money.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|705
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1030
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|75 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3525
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2115
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 4
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20.4 - 34 / 30 - 68
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.75
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1850
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|325
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1445 x 750 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Squeegee, angled
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
ADDITIONAL MODELS
ORDER NO.
9.512-978.0
DESCRIPTION
BD 70/75 W Bp, 19.8 gallon walk-behind scrubber with disc head, AGM batteries and shelf charger
ORDER NO.
9.512-979.0
DESCRIPTION
BD 70/75 W Bp, 19.8 gallon walk-behind scrubber with disc head, wet batteries and shelf charger
ORDER NO.
9.841-240.0
DESCRIPTION
BD 70/75 W BP Lithium