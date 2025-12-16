Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Bp Classic
The battery powered BD 80/100 W Bp Classic is the largest scrubber drier in our Classic range. With 80 cm working width and 100 litre tank for efficient and long cleaning.
Our hand-guided scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Classic impresses with an excellent overview, superb equipment, robust materials and efficient cleaning performance. As the first battery powered walk-behind machine from the classic line, it has a powerful traction drive, which climbs slopes effortlessly. Components, which are exposed to extreme stress in tough working conditions, such as squeegee and disc brush head, are made from solid die-cast aluminium. With 80 cm working width, a 100 litre tank and maximum transport and cleaning speed of up to 5 km/h, which can be continuously adjusted, the machine achieves area performances of up to 4800 m². In the case of very stubborn dirt or for decoating, the brush contact pressure can be increased at any time from 40 to 68 kilogrammes. The tried-and-tested and simple operating concept with colour-coded operating elements and the spring clip on the rear of the handle, as well as the Home Base adapter for carrying manual cleaning equipment, offer the user great comfort.
Features and benefits
Highly stressed parts such as squeegee and brush head are made from high-quality aluminiumRobust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates. Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stagesCan be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required. Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors. Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Efficient and powerful 300 W traction motorHelps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort. Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
- Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
- Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the Classic range
- Outstanding value for money.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|810
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1090
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|100 / 100
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2400
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 5
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|28.2 - 47.9 / 53 - 90
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|435
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|110.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1500 x 835 x 1065
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
Application areas
- Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail, DIY stores, shopping centres, commerce, industry and at airports
Order No.
9.512-928.0
Description
BD 80/100 W Bp, 26.4 gallon walk-behind scrubber with disc head, AGM batteries and shelf charger
Order No.
9.512-929.0
Description
BD 80/100 W Bp, 26.4 gallon walk-behind scrubber with disc head, wet batteries and shelf charger
Order No.
9.513-036.0
Description
BD 80/100 W Bp, 26.4 gallon walk-behind scrubber with lithium-ion batteries and shelf charger