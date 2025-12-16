Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Bp Classic

The battery powered BD 80/100 W Bp Classic is the largest scrubber drier in our Classic range. With 80 cm working width and 100 litre tank for efficient and long cleaning.

Our hand-guided scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Classic impresses with an excellent overview, superb equipment, robust materials and efficient cleaning performance. As the first battery powered walk-behind machine from the classic line, it has a powerful traction drive, which climbs slopes effortlessly. Components, which are exposed to extreme stress in tough working conditions, such as squeegee and disc brush head, are made from solid die-cast aluminium. With 80 cm working width, a 100 litre tank and maximum transport and cleaning speed of up to 5 km/h, which can be continuously adjusted, the machine achieves area performances of up to 4800 m². In the case of very stubborn dirt or for decoating, the brush contact pressure can be increased at any time from 40 to 68 kilogrammes. The tried-and-tested and simple operating concept with colour-coded operating elements and the spring clip on the rear of the handle, as well as the Home Base adapter for carrying manual cleaning equipment, offer the user great comfort.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Bp Classic: Highly stressed parts such as squeegee and brush head are made from high-quality aluminium
Highly stressed parts such as squeegee and brush head are made from high-quality aluminium
Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates. Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Bp Classic: Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
Can be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required. Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors. Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Bp Classic: Efficient and powerful 300 W traction motor
Efficient and powerful 300 W traction motor
Helps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort. Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
  • Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
  • Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the Classic range
  • Outstanding value for money.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 810
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1090
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 100 / 100
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 4000
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2400
Battery (V) 24
Battery run time (h) max. 5
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 28.2 - 47.9 / 53 - 90
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 63 - 65
Rated input power (W) max. 1900
Permissible total weight (kg) 435
Weight without accessories (kg) 110.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1500 x 835 x 1065

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Bp Classic
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Bp Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail, DIY stores, shopping centres, commerce, industry and at airports
Accessories
Cleaning agents

ADDITIONAL MODELS

Order No.

9.512-928.0

Description

BD 80/100 W Bp, 26.4 gallon walk-behind scrubber with disc head, AGM batteries and shelf charger

Order No.

9.512-929.0

Description

BD 80/100 W Bp, 26.4 gallon walk-behind scrubber with disc head, wet batteries and shelf charger

Order No.

9.513-036.0

Description

BD 80/100 W Bp, 26.4 gallon walk-behind scrubber with lithium-ion batteries and shelf charger