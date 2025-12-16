Our hand-guided scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Classic impresses with an excellent overview, superb equipment, robust materials and efficient cleaning performance. As the first battery powered walk-behind machine from the classic line, it has a powerful traction drive, which climbs slopes effortlessly. Components, which are exposed to extreme stress in tough working conditions, such as squeegee and disc brush head, are made from solid die-cast aluminium. With 80 cm working width, a 100 litre tank and maximum transport and cleaning speed of up to 5 km/h, which can be continuously adjusted, the machine achieves area performances of up to 4800 m². In the case of very stubborn dirt or for decoating, the brush contact pressure can be increased at any time from 40 to 68 kilogrammes. The tried-and-tested and simple operating concept with colour-coded operating elements and the spring clip on the rear of the handle, as well as the Home Base adapter for carrying manual cleaning equipment, offer the user great comfort.