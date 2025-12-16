Scrubber dryers BR 85/100 W Classic Bp*
The BR 85/100 W Classic Bp is the ultimate cylindrical walk-behind scrubber with traction drive motor that will revolutionize your cleaning routine.
The BR 85/100 W Classic Bp is the ultimate cylindrical walk-behind scrubber powerhouse designed for simplicity, reliability, and ease of use, making it perfect for tackling challenging environments with exceptional cleaning ability and rugged construction. Its sturdy frame and excellent sight lines ensure maximum maneuverability, even in narrow spaces. With die-cast aluminum scrub decks and squeegee assemblies, this machine guarantees unbeatable durability, and the increased contact pressure (88 lbs) of its cylindrical brushes ensures exceptional cleaning. Thanks to the yellow color coding you have come to expect from Kärcher, identifying important operator touch points is a breeze. With a 34-inch working width and 43-inch suction width, this scrubber can cover up to 35,025 square feet per hour, running on a 24V/285 or 295 Ah battery that provides up to 4 hours of run time. The BR 85/100 W Classic Bp delivers excellent results every time, making cleaning simple, powerful, and effortless. Experience the BR 85/100 W Classic Bp - a reliable and efficient solution that allows you to get the job done with confidence.
Features and benefits
Highly stressed parts such as squeegee and brush head are made from high-quality aluminium
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
Efficient and powerful 300 W traction motor
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
Clever Home Base system
Inexpensive machine from the Classic range
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|850
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1090
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|100 / 100
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4250
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2550
|Battery (V)
|24
|Power supply for battery charger (V)
|110
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|110
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1525 x 910 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Type of suction lips: Natural rubber
Application areas
- Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail, DIY stores, shopping centres, commerce, industry and at airports
Order No.
9.513-066.0
Description
BR 85/100 W Bp, 26.4 gallon walk-behind scrubber with roller brushes, wet batteries and shelf charger
Order No.
9.513-067.0
Description
BR 85/100 W Bp, 26.4 gallon walk-behind scrubber with roller brushes, AGM batteries and shelf charger