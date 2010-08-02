High-pressure cleaner HD 2.8/10 ST Ed B
These electric powered cold water pressure washer cabinets accept pre-heated water up to 145°F, delivering cleaning power of 1000 PSI at 2.8 GPM.
The Kärcher HD Cabinet accepts pre-heated water up to 145°F. These cold water pressure washers provide industrial strength throughout, including a belt-drive Kärcher crankcase pump with a 7-year warranty, industrial motor, and magnetic starter for operator safety. All models are ETL certified to UL and CSA safety standards. This HD Cabinet delivers cleaning power of 1000 PSI at 2.8 GPM.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|95.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|95.3