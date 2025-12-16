High-pressure cleaner HD 4.5/50 PB Cage
This roll cage design is the most powerful cold water pressure washer in the Karcher lineup. It's ready to roll with power to go!
This Karcher roll cage model is the most powerful unit in our cold water line, with cleaning power of up to 5,000 PSI. Protected by a rugged powder coated roll cage built of 1-1/4” steel, this cage unit features a powerful Honda engine, tri-plunger oil bath 7-year Karcher pumps, 13-inch flat-free tires, and an extra rugged belt-drive assembly with notched V belts and cast iron pulleys. All single- and double-axle models are ETL safety certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|4.5
|Working pressure (psi)
|max. 5000
|Max. pressure (psi)
|5000
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|High
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|500