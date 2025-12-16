High-pressure cleaner KHD 1.9/1300 Ed
1.9 GPM-1300 PSI. Designed with corrosion-resistant aluminum frames - easily converts from cart to skid for maximum cleaning versatility.
Kärcher’s HD carts are corrosion-resistant aluminum pressure washers that easily convert from a cart to a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. These reliable electric powered pressure washers have a low profile handle and compact footprint, making them easy to manuver, and they offer a bypass loop for additional pump protection. 7-year pump warranty and flat-free tires. All models are ETL certified to UL safety standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|79.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|79.3