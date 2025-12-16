High-pressure cleaner HD 3.0/20-4 M Cage Ea
HD 3.0/20-4 M Cage: unheated high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, slow-running AC motor, robust tubular steel frame, automatic pressure relief and 140 bar working pressure.
The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, along with the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, on our HD 3.0/20-4 M Cage high-pressure cleaner ensure you can work without tiring and save on set-up and dismantling time. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. A powder-coated tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine from external damage under tough working conditions and during transportation. Internally, the automatic pressure relief feature protects the high-pressure components. Driven by a 4-pole, slow-running AC motor, the newly developed 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head enables an increase in the cleaning performance and energy efficiency of the HD 3.0/20-4 M Cage of around 20%. The high-pressure cleaner is also designed for vertical and horizontal operation, and boasts easy accessibility to the maintenance-relevant components.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustSturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. The tubular steel frame is also suitable for simple fastening and lashing of the machine in the service vehicle. Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Easy servicingEasy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine. Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|660
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|140 / 14
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|207 / 20.7
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|45.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|48.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 700
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Perfect for building contractors, tradesmen, building service providers and municipalities