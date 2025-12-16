The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, along with the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, on our HD 3.0/20-4 M Cage high-pressure cleaner ensure you can work without tiring and save on set-up and dismantling time. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. A powder-coated tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine from external damage under tough working conditions and during transportation. Internally, the automatic pressure relief feature protects the high-pressure components. Driven by a 4-pole, slow-running AC motor, the newly developed 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head enables an increase in the cleaning performance and energy efficiency of the HD 3.0/20-4 M Cage of around 20%. The high-pressure cleaner is also designed for vertical and horizontal operation, and boasts easy accessibility to the maintenance-relevant components.