High-pressure cleaner HD 3.0/20 M Cage Ea
Designed for daily commercial use, very robust, mobile high-pressure cleaner HD 3.0/20 M Cage with 3-piston axial pump and tubular steel frame to protect the pump unit.
Whether in vertical or horizontal use: the unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 3.0/20 M Cage can cope with any situation in tough, daily commercial use. The mobile, very robust and 3-phase-powered machine is equipped with a new 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head, which makes possible an improvement of up to 20 per cent in cleaning performance and energy efficiency. An automatic pressure relief device is integrated to protect all the high-pressure components, and an additional water filter is installed for the pump itself. The HD 3.0/20 M Cage is designed to make servicing very easy, and is equipped with a powder-coated tubular steel frame which ensures that the high-pressure cleaner can be used in even the toughest applications without damage. Other equipment featured as standard includes our innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or durability.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustSturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. The tubular steel frame is also suitable for simple fastening and lashing of the machine in the service vehicle. Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Easy servicingEasy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine. Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|660
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|140 / 14
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|207 / 20.7
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|39.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|42.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 700
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry