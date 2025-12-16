Whether in vertical or horizontal use: the unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 3.0/20 M Cage can cope with any situation in tough, daily commercial use. The mobile, very robust and 3-phase-powered machine is equipped with a new 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head, which makes possible an improvement of up to 20 per cent in cleaning performance and energy efficiency. An automatic pressure relief device is integrated to protect all the high-pressure components, and an additional water filter is installed for the pump itself. The HD 3.0/20 M Cage is designed to make servicing very easy, and is equipped with a powder-coated tubular steel frame which ensures that the high-pressure cleaner can be used in even the toughest applications without damage. Other equipment featured as standard includes our innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or durability.