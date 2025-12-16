High-pressure cleaner PRO HD 400 Ed
Maxiumum performance in a compact design. A maneuverable, light weight and compact cold water pressure washer for convenient on-site operation.
The PRO HD 400 ED is a light weight, durable and compact cold water pressure washer that offers ultimate mobility for on-site applications and is designed to be stored, transported and operated in the vertical and horizontal position. It's features include a reliable 3-piston axial-pump with a brass cylinder head, an automatice pres-sure relief system for protecting the pump and storage options for accessories. This unit is certified to UL and CSA safety standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|21.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|24
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|351 x 312 x 904
Scope of supply
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- Anti-twist system (AVS)