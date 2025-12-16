High-pressure cleaner PRO HD 400 Ed

Maxiumum performance in a compact design. A maneuverable, light weight and compact cold water pressure washer for convenient on-site operation.

The PRO HD 400 ED is a light weight, durable and compact cold water pressure washer that offers ultimate mobility for on-site applications and is designed to be stored, transported and operated in the vertical and horizontal position. It's features include a reliable 3-piston axial-pump with a brass cylinder head, an automatice pres-sure relief system for protecting the pump and storage options for accessories. This unit is certified to UL and CSA safety standards.

Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120
Frequency (Hz) 60
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 21.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 24
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 351 x 312 x 904

Scope of supply

  • Spray lance: 840 mm

Equipment

  • Anti-twist system (AVS)
