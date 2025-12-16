High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.5/35 PE Cage

This Karcher Liberty hot water pressure washer is built with a powder-coated steel cage, gas powered engine, diesel heated coils and 4 wheels for unmatched mobility and cleaning power.

These portable gas-powered hot water pressure washers are built using heavy-duty components and a rugged steel chassis to withstand the most rigorous conditions. Their compact frame design and tubed pneumatic wheels provide easy maneuvering over all types of terrain. Each unit is ETL certified and comes with a leak free Schedule 80 heating coil surrounded by a standard stainless steel wrap.

Specifications

Technical data

Fuels Diesel
Drive type Petrol
Motor manufacturer Honda
Motor type GX 390
Number of users at one time 1

Equipment

  • Electro start
Cleaning agents