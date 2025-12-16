Kärcher Series oil-fired skids are the workhorses of the pressure washer industry. Delivering up to 5.6 GPM of hot water at up to 3,500 PSI, these rugged gas- and diesel-powered machines are built on an open frame using heavy-gauge 1-1/4” powder coated steel and are ideal for mounting to a truck or on a trailer. The electric-start engine and powerful belt-drive Kärcher KT pump (with 7-year warranty) are isolated from the rest of the machine on a shock-mounted sub-frame to reduce vibration. Steam combination comes standard. All models are ETL certified.