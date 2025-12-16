High-pressure cleaner HDS 3.5/30-4 Ea
Crush the toughest dirt. Higher cleaning performance with the electric-powered and diesel-heated Mojave hot water pressure washer.
The Kärcher Mojave series is the perfect all-around machine for a variety of applications such as agriculture, automotive, and transportation. The Mojave delivers the highest performance for best cleaning results - all combined in a robust package. Innovative features engineered with high quality components make for a product able to withstand harsh working conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|480 - 800
|Working pressure (bar)
|80 - up to 210
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|87
|Connected load (A)
|35
|Fuel tank (l)
|35
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|230
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 50 ft