The innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun is among the many special features of our electrically heated HDS-E 3.3/25-4 M Ef hot water high-pressure cleaner; it uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet, thereby reducing the holding force for the operator to zero. And the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners also increase the convenience of the machine: these allow set-up and dismantling to be done in no time – five times faster than with conventional screw connections – but are just as durable and robust. This high level of convenience is accompanied by the very high power and impressive energy efficiency of the machine. With a heating output of 24 kW, it achieves work temperatures of 85°C – ideal for oily and greasy dirt. Thanks to the (optional) Servo Control, 70°C is even possible in continuous operation. New, highly effective boiler insulation reduces power consumption in stand-by mode by 40%, while the eco!efficiency mode switches the machine into very economical 60°C operation when extreme water temperatures are not required.