High-pressure cleaner HDS-E 3.3/25-4 M Ef
The HDS-E 3.3/25-4 M Ef with electric boiler is for use where exhaust gases need to be avoided. It is efficient and eco-friendly thanks to the innovative boiler insulation and eco!efficiency mode.
The innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun is among the many special features of our electrically heated HDS-E 3.3/25-4 M Ef hot water high-pressure cleaner; it uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet, thereby reducing the holding force for the operator to zero. And the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners also increase the convenience of the machine: these allow set-up and dismantling to be done in no time – five times faster than with conventional screw connections – but are just as durable and robust. This high level of convenience is accompanied by the very high power and impressive energy efficiency of the machine. With a heating output of 24 kW, it achieves work temperatures of 85°C – ideal for oily and greasy dirt. Thanks to the (optional) Servo Control, 70°C is even possible in continuous operation. New, highly effective boiler insulation reduces power consumption in stand-by mode by 40%, while the eco!efficiency mode switches the machine into very economical 60°C operation when extreme water temperatures are not required.
Features and benefits
Particularly high work temperatureLarge water reservoir (max. 85°C). Up to 45°C in continuous operation under full load or 70°C with Servo Control.
Mobility concept"Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller. For easy tilting when negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Highly energy efficient, for high cost savingsHighly effective insulating material saves up to 40% energy in stand-by mode. Unique eco!efficiency mode.
Operating concept
- Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
- Clearly arranged control panel.
- Central control panel with service indicators.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|575
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|360 - 760
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 175 / 3 - 17.5
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 45 - max. 85
|Connected load (kW)
|30
|Heating output (kW)
|24
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|127.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|138.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Exhaust-free electric heating
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure cut-off
- 2 Detergent tanks
Application areas
- Electrically heated hot water high-pressure cleaner for exhaust-free operation in indoor areas