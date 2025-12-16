Single-disc machine BDS 51/175-300 C
Kärcher’s line of commercial-duty floor machines are build to endure the rigorous demand of commercial cleaning with rugged construction and durable time-tested components.
Engineered for rugged dependability and professional results. The BDS 51/175-300 C is a 20" dual-speed, single speed machine. Utilizing cast aluminum housings rather than poly or stamped frames, this BDS machine is built for durability. The new cord strain relief system minimizes cord breaks, kinks and tears. Mechanical safety interlock prevents accidental start-ups and built-in circuit breaker protects the motor. The handle height is adjustable for user comfort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|49