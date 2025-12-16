Universal cleaning machine AP 100/50 M
One machine with unique features allow the operator to clean multiple surfaces easily and safely while increasing productivity, saving time, and reducing labor costs.
The AP 100/50 M-CA unit is a highly mobile, compact cleaning unit that allows users to easily clean inside washrooms, offices, patient rooms, kitchens, locker rooms, and any area that requires fast cleaning and meticulous results. This touch-less specialty cleaning machine dries surfaces in just one-third of the time compared to traditional methods, resulting in a safer environment for guests and employees. And its large 29-gallon solution tank means less filling and emptying, and more cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110
|Rated input power (HP)
|1.25