Steam vacuum cleaners SGV 8/5 Classic
The SGV 8/5 Classic* enables steam cleaning and wet vacuum cleaning, and offers great value for money as well as excellent cleaning performance, robust construction and a long service life.
The user-friendly SGV 8/5 Classic steam vacuum cleaner offers excellent value for money and impressive cleaning performance. Cleaning is environmentally friendly when carried out without chemicals and with high steam pressure (8 bar), a hot water temperature of approx. 70 °C and three-stage steam flow control. The machine its extremely simple and convenient to operate using the EASY Operation rotary switch, which can be used to select the three steam/vacuum operating modes. Using the ergonomic steam/suction gun, the steam flow, rinse function and vacuum function can be controlled from the machine itself during operation for added speed and flexibility. The user can always see the operating status or any faults via an LED colour display. To ensure that the comprehensive range of accessories is always to hand, these are stored on the machine itself, protected from dirt.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and outstanding cleaning performanceUltra-high steam pressure (8 bar), hot water temperature approx. 70 °C and excellent suction power. Removes the most stubborn dirt easily, quickly, efficiently and without the use of chemicals. Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine.
EASY Operation rotary switch with three operating modesParticularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction. On/off switch and steam cleaning/wet vacuum cleaning. Cold water rinsing: Pre-rinse heavily soiled surfaces with cold water.
Steam/suction hose with steam/suction gunParticularly user-friendly rotary and pressure switch for controlling various functions. Offers three-stage steam flow control, cold and hot water operation, and simultaneous vacuuming. Time-saving: Mode can be adjusted during operation. No need to interrupt the cleaning process.
Operating status shown on LED display
- Indicator light for "Ready for operation" and "Heating on" for applying hot water.
- Indicator light for "Fresh water tank empty" or "Dirty water tank full".
- Indicator light for "Service" or "Fault".
Three-stage steam flow control
- Light steam (level I) for low soiling.
- Medium steam (level II) for average soiling.
- Strong steam (level III) for stubborn soiling.
Integrated accessory storage
- Accessories such as nozzles or round brushes are always to hand.
- All accessories are kept clean and secure during transportation.
- The power cable is safely stored on the rear of unit for transportation.
Extensive range of accessories included in the scope of delivery
- 300 mm floor nozzle with brush strips and squeegee insert.
- 150 mm hand nozzle with brush strips and squeegee insert.
- Crevice nozzle, point jet nozzle and three different round brushes.
Ergonomic and easy to transport
- When loading the machine, hold it by the recessed handles and the push handle.
- When transporting over longer distances, pull the machine along behind you by the push handle.
- Large transport rolls make it easy to transport even up or down steps.
Specifications
Technical data
|Steam pressure (bar)
|max. 8
|Heating output (W)
|3000
|Heat-up time (min)
|7
|Boiler temperature (°C)
|max. 173
|Hot water temperature (°C)
|70 - 173
|Fresh water tank (l)
|5.6
|Dirty water tank (l)
|5
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|39
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|51.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|640 x 495 x 965
*On/off switch, cold water/vacuuming operation, steam/hot water/cold water/vacuuming operation
Scope of supply
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam suction tube: 2 Piece(s), 505 mm
- Floor nozzle: 300 mm
- Steam/suction hose with steam/suction gun: 4 m
- Hand nozzle rubber strip: 150 mm
- Floor nozzle rubber strip: 300 mm
- Hand nozzle: 150 mm
- Detail nozzle/adapter for crevice nozzle: 185 mm
- Extension for point jet nozzle: 140 mm
- Small round brush, stainless steel: 1 Piece(s)
- Small round brush, brass: 1 Piece(s)
- Small round brush, Pekalon (black): 1 Piece(s)
- Push handle
- Accessory storage (removable)
Equipment
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Housing: Stainless steel
- Integrated power cable organiser
- LED indicator
- Steam flow control: on handle (three-step)
- Safety lock on steam gun
Videos
Application areas
- Stubborn dirt, stains and grease
- Wall tiles, ceramic floors and other hard surfaces
- Fittings, work surfaces and stainless steel surfaces
- Window panes, glass doors, glass surfaces and mirrors
- Fabrics and upholstered furniture
- Vehicle interior cleaning