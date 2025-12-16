The user-friendly SGV 8/5 Classic steam vacuum cleaner offers excellent value for money and impressive cleaning performance. Cleaning is environmentally friendly when carried out without chemicals and with high steam pressure (8 bar), a hot water temperature of approx. 70 °C and three-stage steam flow control. The machine its extremely simple and convenient to operate using the EASY Operation rotary switch, which can be used to select the three steam/vacuum operating modes. Using the ergonomic steam/suction gun, the steam flow, rinse function and vacuum function can be controlled from the machine itself during operation for added speed and flexibility. The user can always see the operating status or any faults via an LED colour display. To ensure that the comprehensive range of accessories is always to hand, these are stored on the machine itself, protected from dirt.