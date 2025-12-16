The KM 70/20 C 2SB manual sweeper cleans with 2 side brushes and a sweeping roller. In combination with the manual drive, the cleaning of indoor and outdoor areas becomes simple and efficient: the area performance of the KM 70/20 C 2SB is 9 times higher than with a broom. The sweeping roller can be adjusted in 6 steps and, in combination with the infinitely variable side brushes, achieves an optimal cleaning result on different floors. The filter used makes sweeping virtually dust-free. A height-adjustable push handle and the Home Base system for carrying additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers ensure ergonomic operation. This means that waste can be disposed of together with dust and dirt in a single step. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C 2SB can be stored in a space-saving manner in its parking position.