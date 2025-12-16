Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 W Bp
KM 85/50 W Bp battery-powered walk-behind vacuum sweeper with large flat pleated filter and floating roller brush. Robust, easy-to-use machine with high area performance.
Robust, designed with a double-walled frame and swerving side brush, the battery powered walk-behind sweeper KM 85/50 W Bp impresses in tough applications in the industrial environment. The reliable and compact machine is comfortable and intuitive to operate via a push handle, has forward and reverse traction drive and cleans up to 4725 m²/h with use of the optional side brush on the left. The floating sweeper roller is automatically adapted to the ground, thus also ensuring excellent results on uneven terrain or in the case of large volumes of dirt. A large flat pleated filter makes possible virtually dust-free work, whereas a dual scraper guarantees effective cleaning. The main sweeper roller and filter are very simple to change without the need for any tools. This and many other details, such as a disc brake and the Kärcher Home Base for simple carrying of additional cleaning utensils, round off the successful overall concept.
Features and benefits
Forward and reverse traction drive via the push handleIntuitive, simple and user-friendly operation. Maximum manoeuvrability of the machine. Standard disc brake for safe deceleration at all times.
Floating main sweeper rollerExcellent dirt pick-up also in the case of bumps/unevenness. No wear adjustment required. Efficient and fast cleaning.
Robust and reliable for tough applicationsSturdy, double-walled rotary frame. Swerving side brush prevents damage. Large wheels for enhanced operating comfort.
Efficient filter system
- Large flat pleated filter with total filter area of 2.3 m².
- Washable polyester filter.
- Superb cleaning thanks to dual scraper and horizontal installation position.
Tool-free change of main sweeper roller and filter
- Simple and fast change in the event of wear and tear.
- Fast control of the main sweeper roller if tapes and foil are wrapped up.
- Filter access on the clean side, no contact with dust and dirt.
Compact design for maximum manoeuvrability
- Excellent manoeuvrability of the machine.
- Ideal in narrow, congested spaces.
- Possible to drive through normal door openings (90 cm).
Integrated Home Base system and storage areas
- Very practical connection for the carrying of additional cleaning utensils.
- For the simple carrying of, e.g., litter picker, brush or cloths.
- Storage area for smaller utensils.
Simple operating concept
- Sweeper roller and side brush can be conveniently switched on and off.
- Convenient forward and reverse movement with push handle.
- Suction volume regulation for sweeping wet surfaces.
Large waste container
- Absorbs large volumes of dirt, thus making possible long work activities.
- Simple removal and safe emptying of waste.
- Castors on waste container simplify handling when emptying.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Electric
|Drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V/W)
|24 / 912
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|3825
|Working width (mm)
|615
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|850
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1085
|Waste container (l)
|50
|Climbing ability (%)
|15
|Working speed (km/h)
|4.5
|Filter area (m²)
|2.3
|Battery compartment size (mm)
|362 / 348 / 290
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2.5
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|138.4
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|226
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|149
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1550 x 1100 x 1066
Scope of supply
- Flat pleated filter: Made of polyester
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Waste container, mobile
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Suction
- Powerful traction drive
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Suction volume regulation
- Side brush, can be lifted / adjustable
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture