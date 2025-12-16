The Versamatic® HEPA combines the legendary performance and reliability of the Versamatic with HEPA grade filtration. For over 35 years we have been building the longest lasting most durable vacuums on the market. The Versamatic HEPA will ensure the life of your carpet and to improve your indoor air quality with it's standard HEPA filtration. Make the investment in a quality dual-motor machine to increase your productivity for years of trouble free service. Precision engineering and durable construction enable this vacuum to withstand years of daily use.