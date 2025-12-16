Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Tact Te L
The Professional NT 50/1 Tact Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner with multiple features. These include a 50-litre container with adjustable push handle and drain hose as well as an integrated power outlet.
Fine dust, coarse dirt and liquids: our NT 50/1 Tact Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner is truly unstoppable. Its 50-litre bumpered container with metal castors and an oil-resistant drain hose as well as the height-adjustable push handle make it ideal for cleaning work spaces and machines in production facilities, workshops and on construction sites. It was designed for the most demanding customers in industry and construction who rely on professional machines and appreciate uninterrupted, dust-free working on a daily basis. This is ensured by the proven Tact filter cleaning system and the moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter, among other things. An integrated power outlet with an automatic on/off switch makes working with power tools easier, while the new central rotary switch enables easy selection of suction settings, and the speed can be continuously adjusted with a separate knob. Extensive, newly developed accessories come as standard with this and can be easily stored in the integrated suction hose and accessory storage feature.
Features and benefits
Adjustable, ergonomic push handle
- Thanks to a quick-release fastener, the adjustable push handle adapts to the height of the operator.
- The push handle can be easily folded away to save space when storing the machine.
Oil-resistant drain hose
- Oil-resistant, integrated drain hose for easy emptying of liquids.
Wide floor nozzle with quick-change inserts
- Floor nozzle with brush strip and squeegee inserts. Effortless switching between wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
HEPA filter
- Dust class H filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous dusts.
- Washable PES filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (l/s)
|71
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|242 / 24.2
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|640 x 370 x 1045
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Flat pleated filter: PES
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic preparation
- Filter cleaning: Tact automatic filter cleaning system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor