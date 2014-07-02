High-pressure hose extension for the "best" spray gun with Quick Connect adapter. The 10-m high-pressure hose extension provides greater flexibility and increases the operating radius of the pressure washer. Simply connect it between the spray gun with Quick Connect adapter and the high-pressure hose and work improves immediately. The robust DN 8 quality hose is reinforced with textile braiding and has hose kink protection as well as a sturdy brass coupling for a long service life. The hose extension withstands pressures of up to 180 bar and is designed for temperatures of up to 60 °C. The extension hose can, of course, also be used with detergents. Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 3-K 7 with Quick Connect adapter.