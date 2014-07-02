XH 6 Q extension hose Quick Connect
High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. 6 m robust DN 8 quality hose for durability. For K 2 to K 7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect adapter. Connect between spray gun and high-pressure hose.
High-pressure extension hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect connector. 6 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between gun with Quick Connect connector and high-pressure hose. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability. Extension hose for pressures of up to 180 bar and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
6 m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect adapter
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. pressure (bar)
|180
|Length (m)
|6
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 55