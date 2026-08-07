MJ 180 3-in-1 multi jet for K 7 (Premium) FC Plus & Smart Control
The Kärcher 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance is suitable for the K 7 Smart Control, K 7 Full Control Plus and K 7 Premium Full Control Plus (from 2017) water blasters.
A universal device for all applications: The 3-in-1 Multi Jet from Kärcher offers an infinitely variable high-pressure flat spray, a rotary nozzle and a cleaning agent jet in one spray lance. Simply turn the spray lance to select the right jet. The pressure is conveniently set using the buttons on the spray gun. Suitable for the Kärcher water blasters K 7 Smart Control, K 7 Full Control Plus and K 7 Premium Full Control Plus (from 2017).
Features and benefits
Full control in both hands
- Infinitely variable pressure regulation with the intelligent spray gun.
No troublesome spray lance changing
- Simply turn the spray lance to select the right jet.
Three spray types in one spray lance
- Cleaning agent jet, rotary nozzle and infinitely adjustable high-pressure flat stream – for flexible working.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|445 x 63 x 63
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences