Water blaster K 7 Premium Smart Control
K 7 Premium Smart Control: water blaster with Bluetooth, application consultant app, boost mode for extra power, G 180 Q Smart Control spray gun, 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance, hose reel.
The K 7 Premium Smart Control water blaster can be easily connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth. This means that the user is supported through the Kärcher Home & Garden app with practical tips, tricks and settings for many cleaning situations and cleaning objects. The app provides useful functions such as the application consultant for even better cleaning results, assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The device has a boost mode for extra power to tackle stubborn dirt. The G 180 Q Smart Control spray gun with LCD display and the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance also offer maximum control: the pressure is set directly on the spray gun or transferred to the spray gun with the help of the application consultant via the app. On the LCD display you can check which pressure level is set, whether the boost can be triggered or whether the device is still in idle mode. Other equipment details include the hose reel for comfortable handling, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle and the park position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Connects to the Home & Garden app via Bluetooth
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- The app transmits the optimal pressure to the water blaster via Bluetooth.
Boost mode for additional power in your fight against dirt
- With extra power, boost mode increases the cleaning efficiency and saves time.
- Allows powerful spot-cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Smart Control spray gun and 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance
- Spray gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure or detergent dosing.
- The rotating 3-in-1 Multi Jet contains three different nozzles for easy replacement.
- Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Hose reel for comfortable handling
- The high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
- Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
- Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2600
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 8.1
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Rated input power (W)
|2200
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|459 x 330 x 666
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Smart Control
- 3-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- In-built high-pressure hose reel
- Integrated storage net
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
- Outside steps
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes