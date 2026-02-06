The K 7 Premium Smart Control pressure washer can be easily connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth. This means that the user is supported through the Kärcher Home & Garden app with practical tips, tricks and settings for many cleaning situations and cleaning objects. The app provides useful functions such as the application consultant for even better cleaning results, assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The Smart Control device provides a boost mode for additional 220 psi power to tackle stubborn dirt. The G 180 Q Smart Control spray gun with LCD display and the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance also offer maximum control: the pressure is set directly on the spray gun or transferred to the spray gun with the help of the application consultant via the app. On the LCD display you can check which pressure level is set, whether the boost can be triggered or whether the device is still in idle mode. Other equipment details include the hose reel for comfortable handling, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle and the park position for readily accessible accessories.