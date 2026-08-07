Suction Hose Kit 7m
Ideal suction kit for garden pumps and service water supply in the household. Includes a ready-to-connect, vacuum-proof 7 m suction hose with suction filter, non-return valve and PerfectConnect sealing principle.
The vacuum-proof 7 m suction hose with suction filter and a diameter of 3/4" is ideally suited for drawing water from alternative sources and enables particularly reliable sealing and trouble-free pump operation thanks to the PerfectConnect sealing principle. The integrated non-return valve prevents the pumped water from flowing back, shortening the re-suction time. The suction kit can be very easily connected to the suction side of garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps for supplying water to households. The connection set can also be used as an extension of the suction hose. For pumps with a G1 (33.3 mm) connection thread.
Features and benefits
Complete, ready to use vacuum-tight spiral hose with suction filter and backflow preventer.
- Simply and easily fitted to the pump for drawing in water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|7
|Thread size
|G1
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 380 x 380
Equipment
- Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
- Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.