Garden pump BP 3 Garden

The durable and powerful BP 3 Garden Pump garden pump is perfect for ecological and economical garden watering using water from alternative sources such as cisterns or tanks.

Smart garden watering: thanks to the high suction force and pressure performance, the compact and durable BP 3 Garden Pump garden pump from Kärcher is the convenient, environmentally and budget friendly solution for using water from wate butts, cisterns, etc. The robust pump has a light-weight design and is easy to transport thanks to its ergonomic handle. The garden pump is maintenance-free and can be connected without using any tools. The large foot switch allows the pump to be conveniently switched on and off in a way that is gentle on your back. The pump is made from high-quality materials that guarantee a long service life. An extended five year warranty is also available. The additional installation of an electronic pressure switch allows the BP 3 Garden Pump to be fitted with a pump with an automatic start/stop function and also used for house water supply.

Features and benefits
Garden pump BP 3 Garden: Robust and durable
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Garden pump BP 3 Garden: Comfortable foot switch
Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Garden pump BP 3 Garden: Optimal suction
The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised adaptors
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 800
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 3500
Delivery head (m) 40
Pressure (bar) max. 4
Suction lift (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1.5
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 8.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 220 x 405 x 260
Garden pump BP 3 Garden
Videos
Application areas
  • For garden watering from rainwater storage, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.
Accessories