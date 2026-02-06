Garden pump BP 3 Garden
The durable and powerful BP 3 Garden Pump garden pump is perfect for ecological and economical garden watering using water from alternative sources such as cisterns or tanks.
Smart garden watering: thanks to the high suction force and pressure performance, the compact and durable BP 3 Garden Pump garden pump from Kärcher is the convenient, environmentally and budget friendly solution for using water from wate butts, cisterns, etc. The robust pump has a light-weight design and is easy to transport thanks to its ergonomic handle. The garden pump is maintenance-free and can be connected without using any tools. The large foot switch allows the pump to be conveniently switched on and off in a way that is gentle on your back. The pump is made from high-quality materials that guarantee a long service life. An extended five year warranty is also available. The additional installation of an electronic pressure switch allows the BP 3 Garden Pump to be fitted with a pump with an automatic start/stop function and also used for house water supply.
Features and benefits
Robust and durableKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Comfortable foot switchEasy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Optimal suctionThe quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised adaptors
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|800
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 3500
|Delivery head (m)
|40
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 4
|Suction lift (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1.5
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 405 x 260
Videos
Application areas
- For garden watering from rainwater storage, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.