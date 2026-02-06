Smart garden watering: thanks to the high suction force and pressure performance, the compact and durable BP 3 Garden Pump garden pump from Kärcher is the convenient, environmentally and budget friendly solution for using water from wate butts, cisterns, etc. The robust pump has a light-weight design and is easy to transport thanks to its ergonomic handle. The garden pump is maintenance-free and can be connected without using any tools. The large foot switch allows the pump to be conveniently switched on and off in a way that is gentle on your back. The pump is made from high-quality materials that guarantee a long service life. An extended five year warranty is also available. The additional installation of an electronic pressure switch allows the BP 3 Garden Pump to be fitted with a pump with an automatic start/stop function and also used for house water supply.