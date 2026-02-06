Garden pump BP 2 Garden
Strong and durable: the BP 2 Garden Pump garden pump is the ideal entry-level solution for environmentally friendly garden watering from alternative water sources such as cisterns, tanks, etc.
The compact, robust and durable BP 2 Garden Pump garden pump is the perfect entry-level solution for garden watering using water from alternative sources such as cisterns or water butts. The pump impresses with its high suction force and optimal pressure performance. The BP 2 Garden Pump can be easily transported thanks to its ergonomic handle and light-weight design. The garden pump is also maintenance-free and can be connected without using any tools. Thanks to the large foot switch, the device can be conveniently switched on and off in a way that is gentle on your back. The use of high-quality materials ensures a long service life. Kärcher also offers an extended five year warranty. By the way, with its electronic pressure switch, the BP 2 Garden Pump can be fitted to a pump with an automatic start/stop function. This means even more convenience when watering the garden. But there's still more: thefitted pump is also ideal for the house water supply.
Features and benefits
Robust and durableKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Comfortable foot switchEasy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Optimal suctionThe quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised adaptors
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|700
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 3000
|Delivery head (m)
|35
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 3.5
|Suction lift (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1.5
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 405 x 260
Scope of supply
- Connection adapter for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Optimized union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- For garden watering from rainwater storage, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.