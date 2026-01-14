Spraying gun Plus
Watering in comfort: The spray gun Plus can be individually operated thanks to the rotatable handle. Ideal for simple watering tasks.
Only Kärcher offers this much convenience: The rotatable handle, with which the lockable trigger can be pointed forwards or backwards, allows individual use of the spray gun. In addition, it consists of comfortable soft plastic elements, which offer additional protection. Using the control valve, which can be operated with one hand, the water flow can also be adjusted according to requirements. The spray gun Plus features 2 spraying patterns: point and cone jet. These are continuously adjustable to suit requirements – for example, for watering flower and plant beds or for removing coarse dirt on terraces or garden furniture. By the way: Nozzles from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.
Features and benefits
Rotatable handle
- Individual operability with trigger handle pointed forward or backwards.
Ergonomic control valve
- Regulation of the flow rate on the nozzle with just one hand.
Easy locking of the trigger handle
- For convenient and continuous watering.
Spraying pattern continuously definable from hard jet to cone jet
- Ideal for watering (cone jet) and cleaning (point jet).
Soft plastic elements
- For slip resistance, greater comfort and for protection against damage.
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|210 x 42 x 105
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Rotatable handle
- Locking at handle
- Water flow regulation
- Self-draining function
- Soft plastic elements
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Videos
Application areas
- Plant watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Light dirt